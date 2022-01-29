Sculptor Capital LP Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 552.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,617 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.85% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 54.6% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 699,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 247,052 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 31.2% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 545,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 9.5% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24,999,900.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

