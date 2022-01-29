Sculptor Capital LP Has $5 Million Stock Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.48% of Athlon Acquisition worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 31.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 260,508 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $968,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 772.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 218,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 111.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 527,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

SWET opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

