Sculptor Capital LP Invests $1.14 Million in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.09% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,036,000 after purchasing an additional 347,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after acquiring an additional 326,919 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 104,644 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADI opened at $13.28 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

