Sculptor Capital LP Invests $1.99 Million in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.39% of Malacca Straits Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLAC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

