Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.49% of Orion Biotech Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,720,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORIA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

