Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 276,012 Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,012 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 6.71% of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth about $486,000.

Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

