Sculptor Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000.

Separately, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCUE opened at $101.08 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.