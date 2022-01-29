Sculptor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 563,500 Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 563,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.26% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,786,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,900,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPAR opened at $9.67 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

