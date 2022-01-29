Sculptor Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.47% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 61.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 94.6% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 14.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.