Sculptor Capital LP Takes $1.57 Million Position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.21% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 78.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 206,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $11.87.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

