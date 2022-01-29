Sculptor Capital LP Takes $6.32 Million Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 651,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 2.20% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at about $10,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THCP opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

