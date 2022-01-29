Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 124,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.54% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRON opened at $9.88 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

