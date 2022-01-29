Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.44% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $649,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SEAH opened at $8.14 on Friday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

