Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average is $124.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

