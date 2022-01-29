Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

SECYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SECYF stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.