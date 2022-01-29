Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

SES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SES opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -15.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.91. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$2.55 and a 52-week high of C$6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

