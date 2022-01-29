Seedify.fund (SFUND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.97 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $6.32 or 0.00016579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $152.43 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.85 or 0.06764842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,071.53 or 0.99908064 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

