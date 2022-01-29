Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,794 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.05. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

