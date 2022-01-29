Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Tops $51.52 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $51.52 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015764 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004259 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.