Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Reaches $0.0089

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $31.77 million and $105,391.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 38% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00109217 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.