Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.39).

SRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

LON:SRP opened at GBX 132.10 ($1.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.40 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.10 ($2.00).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

