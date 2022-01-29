Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.39).

SRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 132.10 ($1.78) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 115.40 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 148.10 ($2.00).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

