Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) vs. Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Head to Head Analysis

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $33.22 million 21.73 -$89.13 million ($0.38) -20.68 Eagle Pharmaceuticals $187.80 million 3.12 $11.99 million $0.41 110.71

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -21.79% -22.73% -10.29% Eagle Pharmaceuticals 3.14% 2.97% 2.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Seres Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 144.27%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Seres Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L. Tarriff on January 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

