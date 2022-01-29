Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Service Co. International worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 134,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Service Co. International by 109,134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.