ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,430,000 after purchasing an additional 902,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,689,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

