Shadow Token Market Cap Achieves $318,003.86 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Shadow Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $318,003.86 and approximately $68.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.20 or 0.06792019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,194.36 or 1.00076024 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Shadow Token Coin Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shadow Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.