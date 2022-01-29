Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,782 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.46% of Shaw Communications worth $79,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,125,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,194 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after purchasing an additional 289,613 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJR. CIBC increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.69 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.