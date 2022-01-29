Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 236.5% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SHZHY opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $26.71.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

