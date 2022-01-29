Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00004598 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $423,464.30 and approximately $3,759.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.50 or 0.06765893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,616.86 or 0.99867151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

