SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $116,094.21

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $116,094.21 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.33 or 0.06756022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00290204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.39 or 0.00780462 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00066644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.26 or 0.00403666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00240637 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

