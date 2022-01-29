Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,531.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $872.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $780.00 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,293.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,422.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

