Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Atb Cap Markets

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,528.67.

Shopify stock opened at $872.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,293.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,422.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,829,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

