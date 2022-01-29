Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Atb Cap Markets

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,528.67.
Shopify stock opened at $872.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,293.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,422.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,829,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
