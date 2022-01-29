Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Increases By 211.6%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 211.6% from the December 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $4.96 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

