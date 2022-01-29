Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Declines By 57.1%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 447. Aisin has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

