Short Interest in Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rises By 135.4%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,600 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the December 31st total of 248,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 244.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DETNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

