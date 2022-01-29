Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Increases By 218.1%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a growth of 218.1% from the December 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSSF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alsea from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alsea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $1.90 on Friday. Alsea has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

