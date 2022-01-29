Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Increases By 143.8%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the December 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 402.8 days.

Altus Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 523. Altus Group has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $56.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.