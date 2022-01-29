Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Decreases By 50.5%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,581. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

