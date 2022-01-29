Short Interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Increases By 155.8%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTD. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 400.0% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTD opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

