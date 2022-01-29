Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Increases By 143.7%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 143.7% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.13) to GBX 2,700 ($36.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.

Shares of ASBFY traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4151 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.89%.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

