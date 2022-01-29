Short Interest in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Increases By 130.2%

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the December 31st total of 204,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

