Short Interest in Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Declines By 52.4%

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the December 31st total of 431,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up 0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 12.43. 71,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,179. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 11.11 and a 52 week high of 36.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 18.23.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. The firm had revenue of 17.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Backblaze stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Backblaze as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BLZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.25.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.