Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Declines By 54.0%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 122,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 49,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,429. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $50.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 122,717 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.