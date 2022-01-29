Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declines By 55.6%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 728,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 610.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 173,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,336. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

