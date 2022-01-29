Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Decreases By 45.2%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

