Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Decreases By 45.2%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Bonterra Resources stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.
About Bonterra Resources
Further Reading: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.