Short Interest in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Declines By 46.2%

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 527,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BTNB stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Bridgetown 2 has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTNB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

