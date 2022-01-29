Short Interest in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Drops By 58.1%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYTS. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTE Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 2,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,448. BYTE Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.