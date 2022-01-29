Short Interest in CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Grows By 126.4%

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CNNXF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. CannAmerica Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12.

About CannAmerica Brands

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

