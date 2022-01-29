Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declines By 52.2%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,700 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the December 31st total of 1,534,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

CRLFF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 8,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,204. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

CRLFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

