Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Expands By 138.8%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 325,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,424. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $36.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLRB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 426,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

